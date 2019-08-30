Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the family medical emergency list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C-1B Ryan Lavarnway and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the sale of the team to John Sherman a group of local investors.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the paternity list. Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 28. Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Announced INF-OF Drew Robinson cleared release waivers and is a free agent.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Roenis Elías from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from the paternity list. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2020 contract options on RHPs Sam Bragg, Alex Boshers, Tyler Herron, Connor Leedholm, Keaton Steele, Joel Seddon, Mark Seyler and Harrison Cooney; OFs Clint Coulter, Brett Vertigan, Mike Hart and Bury Reynolds; INFs Jordan Ebert, Andrew Ely, Mitch Glasser, Alay Lago, Josh Rehwaldt and Kevin Taylor; LHP Will Solomon and C Graham Low.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Kevin McGovern to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for future considerations.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Scott Richmond from Quebec (Can-Am) to complete a previous trade. Signed RHP Scott Richmond. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS — Promoted Ryan Atkinson to general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived-injured DT Vincent Valentine.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released WR Michael Floyd, LB Shane Ray, LS Matthews Orzech, LB Silas Stewart, G Patrick Vahe, OT Darrell Williams, QB Joe Callahan, K Elliott Fry, WR Joe Horn Jr., G Isaiah Williams and WR Jaylen Smith.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded C Rusell Bodine to New England for 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived-injured G Kofi Amichia and DB Damian Parms. Waived LB Brandon Bell, G Tyler Catalina, C Parker Collins, DB Corn Elder, DT Woodrow Hamilton, G Taylor Hearn, TE Cole Hunt, WR Damion Jeanpiere, WR Andre Levrone, WR Jaydon Mickens, DB Ryan Pulley, WR Rashad Ross, TE Jason Vander Laan, LB Antwione Williams, and C John Yarbrough. Released RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LS Andrew DePaola, DB Lorenzo Doss, QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Aldrick Robinson. Placed K Graham gano and G Kitt O’Brien on IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Curtis Akins, C Kirk Barron, S Demetrious Cox, LS Dan Godsil, CB Tony Lippett, DT Dare Odeyingbo, LB Sterling Sheffield, DE Immanuel Turner, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Christian Westerman. Waived-injured DT Christian Ringo.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to Detroit for QB David Blough and an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived-injured WR Bug Howard.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DB Andrew Adams, DB Andre Chachere, WR Jordan Lasley, DE Eric Lee, WR Tommylee Lewis, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Ryan Pope, P Ryan Santoso, G Micah St. Andrew, DB Jamar Summers and RB James RB Williams. Released C Luke Bowanko.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded C-G Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived-injured LB Davis Tull. Released DT Datone Jones, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Josh Wells and LB Ramik Wilson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived QB Brandon Allen, G Abdul Beecham, TE CKendall Blanton, TE Romello Brooker, TE Keenen Brown, RB Matt Colburn, DB Jake Gervase, WR Jalen Greene, OT Brandon Hitner, C Vitas Hrynkiewicz, DT Bryant Jones, OT Matt Kaskey, LB Ketner Kupp, WR Johnathan Lloyd, P Brock Miller, WR Austin Proehl, DB Ramon Richards and DT Boogie Roberts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Duke Dawson to Denver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for G Danny Isidora.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced the resignation of president Neil Glat to become senior adviser. Waived DB Santos Ramirez. Signed DB Matthias Farley. Placed DB Brandon Bryant on IR.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Fisayo Awolaja, WR Simmie Cobbs, WR Travin Dural, WR Cyril Grayson, DE Corbin Kaufusi, LB Drew Lewis, LB Darnell Sankey and RB Shane Smith. Released TE A.J. Derby, DE Geneo Grissom, G Ryan Groy, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DB Kayvon Webster and RB Kerwynn Williams. Signed G Jermon Bushrod. Placed LB Will Compton, LB Colton Jumper and LB Josh Martin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Richard Rodgers on IR. Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu. Released DE Kasim Edebali, DE Eli Harold, LB Hayes Pullard, CB Orlando Scandrick and TE Will Tye. Waived WR Carlton Agudosi, S Trae Elston, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, CB Ajene Harris, CB Josh Hawkins, QB Cody Kessler, T Riley Mayfield, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, RB Donnel Pumphrey, G Keegan Render, CB Sojourn Shelton, LB Alex Singleton, WR DeAndre Thompkins, S Jason Thompson, DT Kevin Wilkins and LB Chris Worley.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed C Rodney Hudson to a multi-year contract extension. Waived LB Bryson Allen-Williams, TE Brandon Barnes, LB James Cowser, CB Joshua Holsey and DT Gabe Wright. Released RB Mack Brown, LB Brandon Marshall, S Jordan Richards and TE Luke Willson. Waived-injured DE Alex Barrett, DB Makinton Dorleant, G-C Cameron Hunt and DT Eddie Vanderdoes.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Jay Bromley, CB Chris Campbell, DB Jordan Holland, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Wesley Johnson, TE Tyree Mayfield, CB Quinten Rollins, RB Brandon Wilds and OT Sam Young. Released DT Jay Bromley, DB Dontae Johnson, C Wesley Johnson, DB Quinten Rollins and OT Sam Young.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Lukas Denis, WR Matthew Eaton, CB De’Vante Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Anthony Johnson, LB David Kenney, WR DaMarkus Lodge, LB Corey Nelson, TE Scott Orndoff, OT William Poehls, DL Elijah Qualls, OT Brock Ruble, WR Spencer Schnell, LB Emmanuel Smith, QB Vincent Testaverde, DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and G Salesi Uhatafe. Released OL Josh LeRibeus and LB Corey Nelson. Waived-injured WRs K.J. Brent and Cortrelle Simpson.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed G Matteo Drobac.

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Scott Allen assistant coach and Jared Elenberger video coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Acquired the rights to F Hayden Hodgson from Wichita for future considerations and signed him.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended San Josed coach Matías Almeyda an additional two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for on-field misconduct during an Aug. 21 match against the Los Angeles Football Club. The suspension is in addition to the one-game suspension as a result of being dismissed from the game.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned M Chris Durkin to Sint-Truidense V.V. (Belgium) until June 2020.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Chris Tierney player recruitment manager.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Felipe Hernandez.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Bob Walsh associate director of player development, scouting and recruiting coordination for men’s basketball.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.