Frontier League

August 1, 2019 10:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 37 30 .552
Schaumburg 38 31 .551
Windy City 29 39 .426
Washington 28 40 .412
Joliet 27 42 .391 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 42 28 .600
Evansville 39 29 .574 2
River City 38 32 .543 4
Southern Illinois 35 33 .515 6
Gateway 29 38 .433 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, River City 3

Gateway 4, Florence 2

Lake Erie 4, Evansville 3

Southern Illinois 9, Joliet 3

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 12:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

