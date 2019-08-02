|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Lake Erie
|37
|31
|.544
|½
|Windy City
|29
|40
|.420
|9
|Washington
|29
|40
|.420
|9
|Joliet
|27
|42
|.391
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|42
|28
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|39
|30
|.565
|2½
|River City
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|36
|33
|.522
|5½
|Gateway
|29
|38
|.433
|11½
___
Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
River City 4, Lake Erie 3
Southern Illinois 8, Evansville 2
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 12:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
