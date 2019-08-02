At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 38 31 .551 — Lake Erie 37 31 .544 ½ Windy City 29 40 .420 9 Washington 29 40 .420 9 Joliet 27 42 .391 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 42 28 .600 — Evansville 39 30 .565 2½ River City 39 32 .549 3½ Southern Illinois 36 33 .522 5½ Gateway 29 38 .433 11½

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City 4, Lake Erie 3

Southern Illinois 8, Evansville 2

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 12:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

