Frontier League

August 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 38 31 .551
Lake Erie 37 31 .544 ½
Windy City 29 40 .420 9
Washington 29 40 .420 9
Joliet 27 42 .391 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 42 28 .600
Evansville 39 30 .565
River City 39 32 .549
Southern Illinois 36 33 .522
Gateway 29 38 .433 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City 4, Lake Erie 3

Southern Illinois 8, Evansville 2

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 12:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

