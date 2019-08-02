At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 37 31 .544 — Schaumburg 38 32 .543 — Washington 29 40 .420 8½ Windy City 29 41 .414 9 Joliet 28 42 .400 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 42 28 .600 — Evansville 39 30 .565 2½ River City 39 32 .549 3½ Southern Illinois 36 33 .522 5½ Gateway 30 38 .441 11

___

Friday’s Games

Florence 10, Washington 5

River City 4, Lake Erie 3

Southern Illinois 8, Evansville 2

Advertisement

Joliet 6, Schaumburg 3

Gateway 7, Windy City 4

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 12:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.