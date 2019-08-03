Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 3, 2019 7:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 37 31 .544
Schaumburg 38 32 .543
Washington 30 41 .423
Windy City 29 41 .414 9
Joliet 28 42 .400 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 43 29 .597
Evansville 39 30 .565
River City 39 32 .549
Southern Illinois 36 33 .522
Gateway 30 38 .441 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Florence 1

River City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

