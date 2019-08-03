At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 37 32 .536 — Schaumburg 38 33 .535 — Washington 30 42 .417 8½ Windy City 29 42 .408 9 Joliet 29 42 .408 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 44 29 .603 — Evansville 39 30 .565 3 River City 40 32 .556 3½ Southern Illinois 36 33 .522 6 Gateway 31 38 .449 11

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Florence 1

Florence 7, Washington 6

River City 1, Lake Erie 0

Joliet 3, Schaumburg 2

Gateway 5, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

