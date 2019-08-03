Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 3, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 37 32 .536
Schaumburg 38 33 .535
Washington 30 42 .417
Windy City 29 42 .408 9
Joliet 29 42 .408 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 44 29 .603
Evansville 39 31 .557
River City 40 32 .556
Southern Illinois 37 33 .529
Gateway 31 38 .449 11

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Florence 1

Florence 7, Washington 6

River City 1, Lake Erie 0

Joliet 3, Schaumburg 2

Gateway 5, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

