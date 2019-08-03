|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Washington
|30
|42
|.417
|8½
|Windy City
|29
|42
|.408
|9
|Joliet
|29
|42
|.408
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Evansville
|39
|31
|.557
|3½
|River City
|40
|32
|.556
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Gateway
|31
|38
|.449
|11
___
Washington 7, Florence 1
Florence 7, Washington 6
River City 1, Lake Erie 0
Joliet 3, Schaumburg 2
Gateway 5, Windy City 0
Southern Illinois 4, Evansville 1
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
