At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 38 32 .543 — Schaumburg 38 34 .528 1 Joliet 30 42 .417 9 Windy City 30 42 .417 9 Washington 30 43 .411 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 45 29 .608 — Evansville 39 32 .549 4½ River City 40 33 .548 4½ Southern Illinois 38 33 .535 5½ Gateway 31 39 .443 12

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Evansville 3, 11 innings

Joliet 8, Schaumburg 2

Lake Erie 1, River City 0

Florence 2, Washington 0

Windy City 3, Gateway 2, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

