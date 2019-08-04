Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 4, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Schaumburg 38 34 .528 1
Joliet 30 42 .417 9
Windy City 30 42 .417 9
Washington 30 43 .411
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 45 29 .608
Evansville 39 32 .549
River City 40 33 .548
Southern Illinois 38 33 .535
Gateway 31 39 .443 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois 5, Evansville 3, 11 innings

Joliet 8, Schaumburg 2

Lake Erie 1, River City 0

Advertisement

Florence 2, Washington 0

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Windy City 3, Gateway 2, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax