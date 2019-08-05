Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 5, 2019 7:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Schaumburg 38 34 .528 1
Joliet 30 42 .417 9
Windy City 30 42 .417 9
Washington 30 43 .411
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 45 29 .608
Evansville 39 32 .549
River City 40 33 .548
Southern Illinois 38 33 .535
Gateway 31 39 .443 12

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, cancelled

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

