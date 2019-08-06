Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 6, 2019 1:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Schaumburg 38 34 .528
Schaumburg 38 34 .528
Windy City 30 42 .417
Windy City 30 42 .417
Joliet 30 42 .417
Joliet 30 42 .417
Washington 30 43 .411
Washington 30 43 .411
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 45 29 .608
Florence 45 29 .608
Evansville 39 32 .549
Evansville 39 32 .549
River City 40 33 .548
River City 40 33 .548
Southern Illinois 38 33 .535
Southern Illinois 38 33 .535
Gateway 31 39 .443
Gateway 31 39 .443

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Gateway, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima