|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|38
|32
|.543
|Schaumburg
|38
|34
|.528
|Windy City
|30
|42
|.417
|Joliet
|30
|42
|.417
|Washington
|30
|43
|.411
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|45
|29
|.608
|Evansville
|39
|32
|.549
|River City
|40
|33
|.548
|Southern Illinois
|38
|33
|.535
|Gateway
|31
|39
|.443
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Gateway, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, Game 2, TBD
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.
