Frontier League

August 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Schaumburg 38 34 .528 1
Washington 31 43 .419 9
Windy City 30 42 .417 9
Joliet 30 43 .411
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 45 29 .608
Evansville 39 32 .549
River City 40 33 .548
Southern Illinois 39 33 .542 5
Gateway 31 40 .437 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2, 7 innings

Washington 3, Joliet 2

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

