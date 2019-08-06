At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 38 32 .543 — Schaumburg 38 34 .528 1 Washington 31 43 .419 9 Windy City 30 42 .417 9 Joliet 30 43 .411 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 45 29 .608 — Evansville 39 32 .549 4½ River City 40 33 .548 4½ Southern Illinois 39 33 .542 5 Gateway 31 40 .437 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2, 7 innings

Washington 3, Joliet 2

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.