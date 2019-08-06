Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 6, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 32 .543
Schaumburg 38 35 .521
Washington 31 43 .419 9
Windy City 30 42 .417 9
Joliet 30 43 .411
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 46 29 .613
Evansville 39 32 .549 5
River City 40 33 .548 5
Southern Illinois 39 33 .542
Gateway 31 40 .437 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2, 7 innings

Washington 3, Joliet 2

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence 1, Schaumburg 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield