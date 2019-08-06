|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|35
|.521
|1½
|Washington
|31
|43
|.419
|9
|Windy City
|30
|42
|.417
|9
|Joliet
|30
|43
|.411
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Evansville
|39
|32
|.549
|5
|River City
|40
|33
|.548
|5
|Southern Illinois
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Gateway
|31
|40
|.437
|13
___
Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2, 7 innings
Washington 3, Joliet 2
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence 1, Schaumburg 0
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, cancelled
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.