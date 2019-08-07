Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 7, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 33 .535
Schaumburg 38 35 .521 1
Washington 31 43 .419
Windy City 30 42 .417
Joliet 30 43 .411 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 46 29 .613
Evansville 40 32 .556
Southern Illinois 40 33 .548 5
River City 40 33 .548 5
Gateway 31 41 .431 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2, 7 innings

Washington 3, Joliet 2

Evansville 5, Lake Erie 4

Florence 1, Schaumburg 0

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

