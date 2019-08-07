At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 38 33 .535 — Schaumburg 38 35 .521 1 Washington 31 43 .419 8½ Windy City 30 42 .417 8½ Joliet 30 43 .411 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 46 29 .613 — Evansville 40 32 .556 4½ Southern Illinois 40 33 .548 5 River City 40 33 .548 5 Gateway 31 41 .431 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

