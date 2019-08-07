Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 7, 2019 9:37 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 33 .535
Schaumburg 38 35 .521 1
Joliet 31 43 .419
Windy City 30 42 .417
Washington 31 44 .413 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 46 29 .613
Evansville 40 32 .556
River City 40 33 .548 5
Southern Illinois 40 33 .548 5
Gateway 31 41 .431 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, Game 2, TBD

Joliet 2, Washington 1

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

