The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

August 7, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 33 .535
Schaumburg 38 35 .521 1
Joliet 31 43 .419
Washington 31 44 .413 9
Windy City 30 43 .411 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 46 29 .613
Evansville 40 32 .556
River City 41 33 .554
Southern Illinois 40 33 .548 5
Gateway 31 41 .431 13½

Wednesday’s Games

River City 2, Windy City 1, 7 innings

Joliet 2, Washington 1

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

