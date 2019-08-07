At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 38 33 .535 — Schaumburg 38 35 .521 1 Joliet 31 43 .419 8½ Washington 31 44 .413 9 Windy City 30 43 .411 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 46 29 .613 — Evansville 40 32 .556 4½ River City 41 33 .554 4½ Southern Illinois 40 33 .548 5 Gateway 31 41 .431 13½

Wednesday’s Games

River City 2, Windy City 1, 7 innings

Joliet 2, Washington 1

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

