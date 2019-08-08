Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 8, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 34 .528
Schaumburg 38 36 .514 1
Joliet 31 43 .419 8
Washington 31 44 .413
Windy City 30 44 .405 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 47 29 .618
Evansville 41 32 .562
River City 42 33 .560
Southern Illinois 41 33 .554 5
Gateway 31 42 .425 14½

Wednesday’s Games

River City 2, Windy City 1, 10 innings

Joliet 2, Washington 1

Evansville 1, Lake Erie 0

Florence 10, Schaumburg 2

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 2

River City 2, Windy City 1, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

