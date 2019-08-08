|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|38
|34
|.528
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|37
|.507
|1½
|Washington
|32
|44
|.421
|8
|Windy City
|31
|44
|.413
|8½
|Joliet
|31
|44
|.413
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Evansville
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Southern Illinois
|41
|33
|.554
|5½
|River City
|42
|34
|.553
|5½
|Gateway
|31
|42
|.425
|15
___
Washington 6, Joliet 3, 11 innings
Florence 3, Schaumburg 2
Evansville 5, Lake Erie 2
Windy City 8, River City 3
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
