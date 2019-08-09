Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 9, 2019 2:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 38 35 .521
Schaumburg 38 37 .507 1
Washington 32 44 .421
Windy City 31 44 .413 8
Joliet 31 44 .413 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 29 .623
Evansville 42 32 .568
Southern Illinois 42 33 .560 5
River City 42 34 .553
Gateway 31 43 .419 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Joliet 3, 11 innings

Florence 3, Schaumburg 2

Evansville 5, Lake Erie 2

Advertisement

Windy City 8, River City 3

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Southern Illinois 9, Gateway 4

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot