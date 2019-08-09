At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 38 35 .521 — Schaumburg 38 37 .507 1 Washington 32 44 .421 7½ Windy City 31 44 .413 8 Joliet 31 44 .413 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 29 .623 — Evansville 42 32 .568 4½ Southern Illinois 42 33 .560 5 River City 42 34 .553 5½ Gateway 31 43 .419 15½

Friday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

