|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|38
|35
|.521
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|37
|.507
|1
|Washington
|33
|44
|.429
|7
|Windy City
|31
|44
|.413
|8
|Joliet
|31
|44
|.413
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Southern Illinois
|42
|33
|.560
|5
|Evansville
|42
|33
|.560
|5
|River City
|42
|34
|.553
|5½
|Gateway
|31
|43
|.419
|15½
___
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington 2, Evansville 1
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.