Frontier League

August 9, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 39 35 .527
Schaumburg 38 37 .507
Washington 33 44 .429
Windy City 31 44 .413
Joliet 31 45 .408 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 30 .615
Southern Illinois 42 33 .560
Evansville 42 33 .560
River City 43 34 .558
Gateway 31 43 .419 15

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Evansville 1

Lake Erie 5, Joliet 1

River City 8, Florence 4

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

