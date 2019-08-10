At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 39 35 .527 — Schaumburg 38 38 .500 2 Washington 33 44 .429 7½ Windy City 31 45 .408 9 Joliet 31 45 .408 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 30 .615 — Southern Illinois 43 33 .566 4 Evansville 42 33 .560 4½ River City 43 34 .558 4½ Gateway 32 43 .427 14½

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Evansville 1

Lake Erie 5, Joliet 1

River City 8, Florence 4

Gateway 8, Windy City 4

Southern Illinois 6, Schaumburg 3

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

