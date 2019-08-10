|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|39
|35
|.527
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|38
|.500
|2
|Washington
|33
|44
|.429
|7½
|Windy City
|31
|45
|.408
|9
|Joliet
|31
|45
|.408
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Southern Illinois
|43
|33
|.566
|4
|Evansville
|42
|33
|.560
|4½
|River City
|43
|34
|.558
|4½
|Gateway
|32
|43
|.427
|14½
___
Washington 2, Evansville 1
Lake Erie 5, Joliet 1
River City 8, Florence 4
Gateway 8, Windy City 4
Southern Illinois 6, Schaumburg 3
Evansville at Washington, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, Game 2, TBD
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.