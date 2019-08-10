Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 10, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 40 35 .533
Schaumburg 38 38 .500
Washington 33 45 .423
Windy City 31 45 .408
Joliet 31 46 .403 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 30 .615
Southern Illinois 43 33 .566 4
Evansville 43 33 .566 4
River City 43 34 .558
Gateway 32 43 .427 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 3, Washington 1

Lake Erie 7, Joliet 0

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Evansville 6, Washington 0, 7 innings

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot