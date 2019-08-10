|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|38
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|33
|45
|.423
|8½
|Windy City
|31
|45
|.408
|9½
|Joliet
|31
|46
|.403
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Southern Illinois
|43
|33
|.566
|4
|Evansville
|43
|33
|.566
|4
|River City
|43
|34
|.558
|4½
|Gateway
|32
|43
|.427
|14½
___
Evansville 3, Washington 1
Lake Erie 7, Joliet 0
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville 6, Washington 0, 7 innings
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
