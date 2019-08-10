At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 40 35 .533 — Schaumburg 38 39 .494 3 Washington 33 46 .418 9 Windy City 32 45 .416 9 Joliet 31 46 .403 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 31 .608 — Southern Illinois 44 33 .571 3 Evansville 44 33 .571 3 River City 44 34 .564 3½ Gateway 32 44 .421 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 3, Washington 1

Lake Erie 7, Joliet 0

Southern Illinois 13, Schaumburg 8

Advertisement

River City 15, Florence 4

Evansville 6, Washington 0, 7 innings

Windy City 10, Gateway 8

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.