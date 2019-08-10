|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|39
|.494
|3
|Washington
|33
|46
|.418
|9
|Windy City
|32
|45
|.416
|9
|Joliet
|31
|46
|.403
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Southern Illinois
|44
|33
|.571
|3
|Evansville
|44
|33
|.571
|3
|River City
|44
|34
|.564
|3½
|Gateway
|32
|44
|.421
|14½
___
Evansville 3, Washington 1
Lake Erie 7, Joliet 0
Southern Illinois 13, Schaumburg 8
River City 15, Florence 4
Evansville 6, Washington 0, 7 innings
Windy City 10, Gateway 8
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.