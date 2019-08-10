Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 10, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 40 35 .533
Schaumburg 38 39 .494 3
Washington 33 46 .418 9
Windy City 32 45 .416 9
Joliet 31 46 .403 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 31 .608
Southern Illinois 44 33 .571 3
Evansville 44 33 .571 3
River City 44 34 .564
Gateway 32 44 .421 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 3, Washington 1

Lake Erie 7, Joliet 0

Southern Illinois 13, Schaumburg 8

Advertisement

River City 15, Florence 4

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Evansville 6, Washington 0, 7 innings

Windy City 10, Gateway 8

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot