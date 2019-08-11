Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 11, 2019 6:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 40 36 .526
Schaumburg 38 39 .494
Washington 33 46 .418
Windy City 32 45 .416
Joliet 32 46 .410 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 31 .608
Southern Illinois 44 33 .571 3
Evansville 44 33 .571 3
River City 44 34 .564
Gateway 32 44 .421 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

