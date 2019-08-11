At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Windy City 32 45 .416 Lake Erie 40 36 .526 Washington 33 46 .418 Joliet 32 46 .410 Schaumburg 38 39 .494 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 31 .608 River City 44 34 .564 Gateway 32 44 .421 Southern Illinois 44 33 .571 Evansville 44 33 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

