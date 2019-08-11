|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|40
|36
|.526
|—
|Schaumburg
|38
|39
|.494
|2½
|Windy City
|32
|45
|.416
|8½
|Washington
|33
|47
|.413
|9
|Joliet
|32
|46
|.410
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Evansville
|45
|33
|.577
|2½
|Southern Illinois
|44
|33
|.571
|3
|River City
|44
|34
|.564
|3½
|Gateway
|32
|44
|.421
|14½
___
Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2
Evansville 9, Washington 2
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
