At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 40 36 .526 — Schaumburg 38 39 .494 2½ Washington 33 47 .413 9 Windy City 32 46 .410 9 Joliet 32 46 .410 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 32 .600 — Evansville 45 33 .577 2 Southern Illinois 44 33 .571 2½ River City 45 34 .570 2½ Gateway 33 44 .429 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville 9, Washington 2

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

River City 17, Florence 7

Gateway 6, Windy City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

