Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 11, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 40 36 .526
Schaumburg 38 39 .494
Washington 33 47 .413 9
Windy City 32 46 .410 9
Joliet 32 46 .410 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 32 .600
Evansville 45 33 .577 2
Southern Illinois 44 33 .571
River City 45 34 .570
Gateway 33 44 .429 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville 9, Washington 2

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

River City 17, Florence 7

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gateway 6, Windy City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter