The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

August 11, 2019 11:31 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 39 39 .500
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 45 33 .577
Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville 9, Washington 2

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 2

River City 17, Florence 7

Gateway 6, Windy City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

