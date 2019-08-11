At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Windy City 32 46 .410 Schaumburg 39 39 .500 Windy City 32 46 .410 Joliet 32 46 .410 Lake Erie 40 36 .526 Lake Erie 40 36 .526 Washington 33 47 .413 Washington 33 47 .413 Joliet 32 46 .410 Schaumburg 39 39 .500 West Division W L Pct. GB Gateway 33 44 .429 Evansville 45 33 .577 Southern Illinois 44 34 .564 Florence 48 32 .600 River City 45 34 .570 Southern Illinois 44 34 .564 Florence 48 32 .600 River City 45 34 .570 Evansville 45 33 .577 Gateway 33 44 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville 9, Washington 2

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 2

River City 17, Florence 7

Gateway 6, Windy City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

