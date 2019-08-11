At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 40 36 .526 — Schaumburg 39 39 .500 2 Washington 33 47 .413 9 Windy City 32 46 .410 9 Joliet 32 46 .410 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 32 .600 — Evansville 45 33 .577 2 River City 45 34 .570 2½ Southern Illinois 44 34 .564 3 Gateway 33 44 .429 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 4, Lake Erie 2

Evansville 9, Washington 2

Schaumburg 5, Southern Illinois 2, 11 innings

River City 17, Florence 7

Gateway 6, Windy City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

