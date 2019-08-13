|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|40
|36
|.526
|—
|Schaumburg
|39
|39
|.500
|2
|Joliet
|33
|45
|.423
|8
|Washington
|33
|47
|.413
|9
|Windy City
|32
|46
|.410
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|River City
|46
|33
|.582
|1½
|Evansville
|45
|33
|.577
|2
|Southern Illinois
|44
|34
|.564
|3
|Gateway
|31
|46
|.403
|15½
___
Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD
River City at Evansville, ppd.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
