At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 40 36 .526 — Schaumburg 39 39 .500 2 Joliet 33 45 .423 8 Washington 33 47 .413 9 Windy City 32 46 .410 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 32 .600 — River City 46 33 .582 1½ Evansville 45 33 .577 2 Southern Illinois 44 34 .564 3 Gateway 31 46 .403 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

River City at Evansville, ppd.

Advertisement

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.