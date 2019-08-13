Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 13, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 40 36 .526
Schaumburg 39 39 .500 2
Joliet 33 45 .423 8
Washington 33 47 .413 9
Windy City 32 46 .410 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 32 .600
River City 46 33 .582
Evansville 45 33 .577 2
Southern Illinois 44 34 .564 3
Gateway 31 46 .403 15½

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

River City at Evansville, ppd.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

