...

Frontier League

August 13, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 41 37 .526
Schaumburg 39 39 .500 2
Joliet 33 45 .423 8
Washington 33 47 .413 9
Windy City 32 46 .410 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 33 .593
River City 46 33 .582 1
Evansville 45 33 .577
Southern Illinois 45 34 .570 2
Gateway 32 47 .405 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Gateway 0, 7 innings

River City at Evansville, ppd.

Southern Illinois 6, Florence 3

Gateway 2, Lake Erie 1, 7 innings

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet 5, Washington 4

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Evansville, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, Game 2, TBD

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

