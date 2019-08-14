At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 41 37 .526 — Schaumburg 39 39 .500 2 Joliet 34 45 .430 7½ Windy City 32 46 .410 9 Washington 33 48 .407 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 33 .593 — River City 46 33 .582 1 Evansville 45 33 .577 1½ Southern Illinois 45 34 .570 2 Gateway 32 47 .405 15

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Gateway 0, 7 innings

River City at Evansville, ppd.

Southern Illinois 6, Florence 3

Gateway 2, Lake Erie 1, 7 innings

Joliet 5, Washington 4

Schaumburg 10, Windy City 4

Wednesday’s Games

River City at Evansville, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, Game 2, TBD

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

