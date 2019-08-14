|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Schaumburg
|40
|39
|.506
|1½
|Joliet
|34
|45
|.430
|7½
|Washington
|33
|48
|.407
|9½
|Windy City
|32
|47
|.405
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|River City
|46
|33
|.582
|1
|Evansville
|45
|33
|.577
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Gateway
|32
|47
|.405
|15
___
River City at Evansville, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, Game 2, TBD
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
