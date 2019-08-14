Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 14, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 42 37 .532
Schaumburg 40 40 .500
Joliet 35 45 .438
Windy City 33 47 .413
Washington 33 49 .402 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 47 33 .588
Florence 48 34 .585
Southern Illinois 46 34 .575 1
Evansville 45 34 .570
Gateway 32 48 .400 15

Wednesday’s Games

River City 8, Evansville 6

River City at Evansville, Game 2, TBD

Lake Erie 4, Gateway 3

Southern Illinois 2, Florence 1

Windy City 1, Schaumburg 0

Joliet 3, Washington 2

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

