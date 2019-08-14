|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|42
|37
|.532
|—
|Schaumburg
|40
|40
|.500
|2½
|Joliet
|35
|45
|.438
|7½
|Windy City
|33
|47
|.413
|9½
|Washington
|33
|49
|.402
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Florence
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|Southern Illinois
|46
|34
|.575
|1
|Evansville
|45
|34
|.570
|1½
|Gateway
|32
|48
|.400
|15
___
River City 8, Evansville 6
River City at Evansville, Game 2, TBD
Lake Erie 4, Gateway 3
Southern Illinois 2, Florence 1
Windy City 1, Schaumburg 0
Joliet 3, Washington 2
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, cancelled
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.