Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 15, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 42 37 .532
Schaumburg 40 41 .494 3
Joliet 35 45 .438
Windy City 34 47 .420 9
Washington 33 49 .402 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 48 34 .585
River City 47 34 .580 ½
Southern Illinois 46 34 .575 1
Evansville 46 34 .575 1
Gateway 32 48 .400 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US