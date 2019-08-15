At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 42 37 .532 — Schaumburg 40 41 .494 3 Joliet 35 45 .438 7½ Windy City 34 47 .420 9 Washington 33 49 .402 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 48 34 .585 — River City 47 34 .580 ½ Southern Illinois 46 34 .575 1 Evansville 46 34 .575 1 Gateway 32 48 .400 15

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 12, Gateway 5

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence 4, Southern Illinois 2

Joliet 4, Washington 1

Friday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

