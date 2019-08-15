|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|42
|37
|.532
|—
|Schaumburg
|40
|41
|.494
|3
|Joliet
|35
|45
|.438
|7½
|Windy City
|34
|47
|.420
|9
|Washington
|33
|49
|.402
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|River City
|47
|34
|.580
|½
|Southern Illinois
|46
|34
|.575
|1
|Evansville
|46
|34
|.575
|1
|Gateway
|32
|48
|.400
|15
___
Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0
Lake Erie 12, Gateway 5
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence 4, Southern Illinois 2
Joliet 4, Washington 1
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
