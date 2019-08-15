Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 15, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 43 37 .538
Schaumburg 40 41 .494
Joliet 36 45 .444
Windy City 34 47 .420
Washington 33 50 .398 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 49 34 .590
River City 47 34 .580 1
Evansville 46 34 .575
Southern Illinois 46 35 .568 2
Gateway 32 49 .395 16

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 12, Gateway 5

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence 4, Southern Illinois 2

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Joliet 4, Washington 1

Friday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US