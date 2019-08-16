|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|43
|37
|.538
|—
|Schaumburg
|40
|41
|.494
|3½
|Joliet
|36
|45
|.444
|7½
|Windy City
|35
|47
|.427
|9
|Washington
|33
|51
|.393
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Evansville
|47
|34
|.580
|1
|River City
|47
|35
|.573
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|Gateway
|32
|49
|.395
|16
___
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City 5, Washington 3
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
River City at Florence, cancelled
Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
