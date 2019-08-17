|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|43
|38
|.531
|—
|Schaumburg
|41
|41
|.500
|2½
|Joliet
|37
|45
|.451
|6½
|Windy City
|35
|47
|.427
|8½
|Washington
|33
|51
|.393
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|River City
|48
|35
|.578
|½
|Evansville
|47
|35
|.573
|1
|Southern Illinois
|46
|36
|.561
|2
|Gateway
|33
|49
|.402
|15
___
Windy City 5, Washington 3
River City 11, Florence 7
Schaumburg 5, Lake Erie 3
Gateway 3, Evansville 0
Joliet 10, Southern Illinois 9
River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
