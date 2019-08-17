At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 43 38 .531 — Schaumburg 41 41 .500 2½ Joliet 37 45 .451 6½ Windy City 35 47 .427 8½ Washington 33 51 .393 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 49 35 .583 — River City 48 35 .578 ½ Evansville 47 35 .573 1 Southern Illinois 46 36 .561 2 Gateway 33 49 .402 15

Friday’s Games

Windy City 5, Washington 3

River City 11, Florence 7

Schaumburg 5, Lake Erie 3

Gateway 3, Evansville 0

Joliet 10, Southern Illinois 9

Saturday’s Games

River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

