Frontier League

August 17, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 43 38 .531
Schaumburg 41 41 .500
Joliet 37 45 .451
Windy City 35 48 .422 9
Washington 34 51 .400 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 49 35 .583
River City 48 35 .578 ½
Evansville 47 35 .573 1
Southern Illinois 46 36 .561 2
Gateway 33 49 .402 15

Saturday’s Games

Florence 7, River City 6

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois 5, Joliet 2

Washington 7, Windy City 2

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

