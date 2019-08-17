|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|Schaumburg
|41
|42
|.494
|3½
|Joliet
|37
|46
|.446
|7½
|Windy City
|35
|48
|.422
|9½
|Washington
|34
|51
|.400
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Evansville
|48
|35
|.578
|1
|River City
|48
|36
|.571
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|36
|.566
|2
|Gateway
|33
|50
|.398
|16
___
Florence 7, River City 6
Southern Illinois 5, Joliet 2
Washington 7, Windy City 2
Lake Erie 3, Schaumburg 2
Evansville 9, Gateway 6
Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
