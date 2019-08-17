Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 17, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 44 38 .537
Schaumburg 41 42 .494
Joliet 37 46 .446
Windy City 35 48 .422
Washington 34 51 .400 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 50 35 .588
Evansville 48 35 .578 1
River City 48 36 .571
Southern Illinois 47 36 .566 2
Gateway 33 50 .398 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 7, River City 6

Southern Illinois 5, Joliet 2

Washington 7, Windy City 2

Lake Erie 3, Schaumburg 2

Evansville 9, Gateway 6

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

