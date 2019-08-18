Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 18, 2019 5:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 45 38 .542
Schaumburg 41 43 .488
Joliet 38 46 .452
Windy City 35 48 .422 10
Washington 34 51 .400 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 50 35 .588
Evansville 49 35 .583 ½
River City 48 36 .571
Southern Illinois 47 37 .560
Gateway 33 51 .393 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 11, Gateway 6

Joliet 10, Southern Illinois 9

Lake Erie 11, Schaumburg 2

River City at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

