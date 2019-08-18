|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|45
|38
|.542
|—
|Schaumburg
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Joliet
|38
|46
|.452
|7½
|Windy City
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Washington
|34
|52
|.395
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Florence
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|River City
|49
|36
|.576
|½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|37
|.560
|2
|Gateway
|33
|51
|.393
|16
___
Evansville 11, Gateway 6
Joliet 10, Southern Illinois 9
Lake Erie 11, Schaumburg 2
River City 11, Florence 4
Windy City 10, Washington 7, 10 innings
No games scheduled
Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
