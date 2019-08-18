Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 45 38 .542
Schaumburg 41 43 .488
Joliet 38 46 .452
Windy City 36 48 .429
Washington 34 52 .395 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 49 35 .583
Florence 50 36 .581
River City 49 36 .576 ½
Southern Illinois 47 37 .560 2
Gateway 33 51 .393 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 11, Gateway 6

Joliet 10, Southern Illinois 9

Lake Erie 11, Schaumburg 2

River City 11, Florence 4

Windy City 10, Washington 7, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

