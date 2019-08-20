At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 46 39 .541 — Schaumburg 42 43 .494 4 Joliet 38 46 .452 7½ Windy City 37 49 .430 9½ Washington 34 52 .395 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 50 35 .588 — Florence 50 36 .581 ½ River City 49 36 .576 1 Southern Illinois 47 38 .553 3 Gateway 33 52 .388 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 7, Gateway 2

Evansville 6, Southern Illinois 4

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

