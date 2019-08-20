Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 20, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 46 39 .541
Schaumburg 42 43 .494 4
Joliet 38 46 .452
Windy City 37 49 .430
Washington 34 52 .395 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 50 35 .588
Florence 50 36 .581 ½
River City 49 36 .576 1
Southern Illinois 47 38 .553 3
Gateway 33 52 .388 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 7, Gateway 2

Advertisement

Evansville 6, Southern Illinois 4

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union