|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|46
|39
|.541
|—
|Schaumburg
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Joliet
|38
|46
|.452
|7½
|Windy City
|37
|49
|.430
|9½
|Washington
|34
|52
|.395
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Florence
|50
|36
|.581
|½
|River City
|49
|36
|.576
|1
|Southern Illinois
|47
|38
|.553
|3
|Gateway
|33
|52
|.388
|17
___
Windy City 3, Lake Erie 0
Schaumburg 7, Gateway 2
Evansville 6, Southern Illinois 4
Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2, 7 innings
Joliet at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, Game 2, TBD
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
