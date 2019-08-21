Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 21, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Windy City 38 50 .432
Lake Erie 47 40 .540
Washington 34 53 .391
Joliet 38 47 .447
Schaumburg 42 43 .494
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 51 36 .586
River City 50 36 .581
Gateway 33 52 .388
Southern Illinois 47 38 .553
Evansville 50 35 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

River City 6, Joliet 1

Lake Erie 7, Windy City 2

Florence 6, Washington 2

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, cancelled

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union