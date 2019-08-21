|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Windy City
|38
|50
|.432
|Lake Erie
|47
|40
|.540
|Washington
|34
|53
|.391
|Joliet
|38
|47
|.447
|Schaumburg
|42
|43
|.494
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|51
|36
|.586
|River City
|50
|36
|.581
|Gateway
|33
|52
|.388
|Southern Illinois
|47
|38
|.553
|Evansville
|50
|35
|.588
___
River City 6, Joliet 1
Lake Erie 7, Windy City 2
Florence 6, Washington 2
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 9:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
